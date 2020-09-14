$973.02 Million in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post sales of $973.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $788.10 million and the highest is $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.24 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.37.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98 and a beta of 1.51. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,799 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

