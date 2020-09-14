9,693 Shares in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dropbox by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dropbox by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Dropbox by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DBX opened at $19.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.
In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $88,242.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,250 shares of company stock worth $1,577,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BofA Securities lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.
Read More: FAANG Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.