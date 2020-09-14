9,693 Shares in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dropbox by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dropbox by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Dropbox by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX opened at $19.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $88,242.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,250 shares of company stock worth $1,577,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BofA Securities lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.