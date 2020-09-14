45,000 Shares in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,950,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,702,000 after purchasing an additional 121,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,645,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,245,000 after buying an additional 74,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,913,000 after purchasing an additional 400,040 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.20.

LBRDK opened at $137.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 137.37 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.24.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

