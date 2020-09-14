3,738 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,099 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,235 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $70.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

