$315.10 Million in Sales Expected for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will report sales of $315.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.38 million and the lowest is $314.70 million. Virtusa posted sales of $328.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million.

VRTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,954. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Virtusa by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

