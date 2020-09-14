$251.77 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report $251.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.70 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $272.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $982.42 million, with estimates ranging from $950.80 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. 2,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,424. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $70,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

