2,388 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.68. 12,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

