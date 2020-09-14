21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.93.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 102,368 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 540,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

