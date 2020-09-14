$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $2.20 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $8.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.39 billion to $14.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 147.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after acquiring an additional 681,906 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after acquiring an additional 896,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.