$17.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce sales of $17.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.23 billion and the lowest is $16.93 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $22.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $71.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.62 billion to $73.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $72.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.36 billion to $73.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $24.86. 643,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,216,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

