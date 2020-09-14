12,137 Shares in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,137 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 40.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

SolarWinds stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. SolarWinds Corp has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $22.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,354,547.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 828,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $387,192.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,227. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

