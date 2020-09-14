1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

FLWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $23.35 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,214.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $19,909,486.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,012,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 817,079 shares of company stock valued at $23,386,688. Company insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,706 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

