$0.53 EPS Expected for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. Virtusa reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ:VRTU traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $50.64. 10,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Virtusa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Virtusa during the second quarter worth $375,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 99.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 23,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

