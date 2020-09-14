-$0.15 EPS Expected for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.03). Triumph Group reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.84 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Triumph Group stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $338.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.64. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,370,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,863 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,011,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 371,151 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 249,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 526.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 604,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

