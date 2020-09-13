ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.40. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 92,083 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 million and a P/E ratio of -22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

