ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.40. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 92,083 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 million and a P/E ratio of -22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

