Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) to “Buy”

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nextdecade in a report on Sunday, July 5th.

Shares of Nextdecade stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Nextdecade has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nextdecade by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 34,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextdecade by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nextdecade by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nextdecade by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

