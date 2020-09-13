Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Sell

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LAKE. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

LAKE stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $337,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 162,176 shares of company stock worth $3,630,620 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $581,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,049,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

