Zacks: Analysts Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 451,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 162.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.94. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

