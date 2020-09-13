Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.79. Apple reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BofA Securities upped their price target on Apple from $102.50 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.50 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Apple by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 44,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Apple by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 7,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,364,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44. The company has a market cap of $1,941.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

