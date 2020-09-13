Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.66

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.66 and traded as high as $97.06. Xaar shares last traded at $95.50, with a volume of 56,661 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XAR. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Xaar in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xaar in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

