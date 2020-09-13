WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.13

Shares of WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and traded as low as $18.01. WYNN MACAU LTD/S shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 28,599 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68.

About WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

