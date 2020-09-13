Wrapped NXM Trading Up 56.3% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00119317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00283634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.20 or 0.01584562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00191449 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

