Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPP. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

NYSE:WPP opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. WPP has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 96.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 2,294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 13.5% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in WPP by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

