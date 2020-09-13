Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $18,551,190.00 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aneel Bhusri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,375,434.24.

On Monday, July 6th, Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47.

Workday stock opened at $206.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.27 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 689,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,131,000 after acquiring an additional 146,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 26.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $7,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.90.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

