WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.05

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and traded as low as $30.33. WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 606 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is a boost from WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others.

