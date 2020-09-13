Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WFCF opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Where Food Comes From has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

