Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after buying an additional 9,300,683 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,873,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after buying an additional 2,615,166 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,938,000 after buying an additional 2,486,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after buying an additional 2,364,842 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

WY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.43. 3,521,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,889. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

