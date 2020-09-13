Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $54.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 161.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,790.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 62.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 45.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WLK traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 517,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.68. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

