Westbury Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Short Interest Update

Westbury Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:WBBW) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WBBW stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Westbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $55.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

