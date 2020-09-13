WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.89

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and traded as low as $14.86. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 61,158 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

