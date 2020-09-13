Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WB. HSBC decreased their price target on Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Weibo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet cut their price objective on Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Weibo stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.66. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $55.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Weibo by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

