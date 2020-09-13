Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 74 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $137.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average of $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.