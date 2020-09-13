Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 5,133 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Sempra Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 62.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sempra Energy by 279.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $660,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

