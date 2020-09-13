Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,717 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914,610 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030,972 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $181,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

LVS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. 5,677,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,185. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

