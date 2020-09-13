Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 151,934 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 151,934 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Invesco by 557.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,453 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 48.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,919 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 312,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 8,100,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041,563. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

