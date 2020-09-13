Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 146.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 531,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,883,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,201,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of TROW opened at $125.74 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $142.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

