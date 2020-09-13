Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $314.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $354.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.49.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.29.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,257 shares of company stock worth $1,937,965 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

