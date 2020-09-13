Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,873,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,423,000 after buying an additional 688,119 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 13,101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 164,683 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.53. 3,840,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,299. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

