Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. 2,835,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.48.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,196 shares of company stock worth $1,188,513 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

