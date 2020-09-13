Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,212 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

TJX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. 4,841,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,378,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

