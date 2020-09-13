Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.33.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.25. 524,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,792. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $238.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.88.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.