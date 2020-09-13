WaykiChain (WICC) Reaches Market Cap of $44.90 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $44.90 million and $1.19 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002302 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $33.94, $18.94 and $5.60. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00295755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00119461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.01586995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000300 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00192009 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $24.68, $51.55, $50.98, $10.39, $24.43, $32.15, $7.50 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.