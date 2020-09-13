Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0453 on Top Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $2,968.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001781 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 213,541,319 coins and its circulating supply is 192,161,705 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.