Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $96.35 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $101.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.