Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonovia SE Depository Receipt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $34.70 on Friday. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

