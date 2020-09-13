VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the August 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $28.92 on Friday. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

