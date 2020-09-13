VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VCISY stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. VINCI S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

Get VINCI S A/ADR alerts:

VCISY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC lowered shares of VINCI S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VINCI S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VINCI S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.