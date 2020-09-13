Victory Oilfield Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Victory Oilfield Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:VYEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of Victory Oilfield Tech stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Victory Oilfield Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.
About Victory Oilfield Tech
