Viacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $141,913.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $141,913.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00475808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000697 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,170,826 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.