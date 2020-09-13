Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.62

Versarien PLC (LON:VRS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.62 and traded as low as $43.00. Versarien shares last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 304,939 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 45.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Versarien (LON:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX (2.69) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; and Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

